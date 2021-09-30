WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get WPP alerts:

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

LON:WPP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,000.50 ($13.07). 3,050,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 974.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 970.06. The firm has a market cap of £11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.46. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.