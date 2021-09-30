Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. 14,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,798. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.