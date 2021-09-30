Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF remained flat at $$84.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. Worldline has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.