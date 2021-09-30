Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $142.38 and last traded at $142.38. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 371,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.01.

Specifically, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Workiva by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,310,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 619.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

