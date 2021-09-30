Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Workday worth $77,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.70.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.84. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,386.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

