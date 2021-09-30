Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Woodward worth $586,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ WWD opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.