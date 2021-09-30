Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives $49.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WZZAF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF remained flat at $$67.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.