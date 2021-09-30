WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 121,208 shares.The stock last traded at $76.31 and had previously closed at $76.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after buying an additional 29,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 503,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,612,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

