WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 121,208 shares.The stock last traded at $76.31 and had previously closed at $76.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

