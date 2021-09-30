Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 27,822 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $2,567,970.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 26,355 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,442,581.40.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $2,993,841.66.

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.63 per share, with a total value of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.01 per share, with a total value of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

NYSE SXT opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after buying an additional 413,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

