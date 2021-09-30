William Blair Weighs in on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.56.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $399.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

