Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FREE. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 3,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,306. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

