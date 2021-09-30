Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Reduced by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,375 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.40% of Whirlpool worth $55,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 117.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Whirlpool by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Whirlpool by 7.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.42. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

