WHALE (WHALE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. WHALE has a total market cap of $68.00 million and $1.04 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $10.84 or 0.00025190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00104700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00137664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.83 or 1.00173170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.03 or 0.06784099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.91 or 0.00773450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.