Westwood Global Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Westwood Global Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Vodafone Group accounts for about 2.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $39,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 434,688 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 510.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $15.43. 282,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,511. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.