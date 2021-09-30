Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WEA opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

