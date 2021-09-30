Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 841.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

WMC stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 1,494.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

