West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $432.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.