Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Loews Corp

Loews Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 308,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,603,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

