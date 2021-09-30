Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

