Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.05.
OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $7.50 on Thursday. WEG has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.
About WEG
