Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $7.50 on Thursday. WEG has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Get WEG alerts:

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.