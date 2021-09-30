Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $255.76 and last traded at $257.33. Approximately 41,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,577,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

