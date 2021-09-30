Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.77. 35,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,555. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

