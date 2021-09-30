Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

