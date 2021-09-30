Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.