Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $22.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.