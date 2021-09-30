Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMMVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $36.81.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

