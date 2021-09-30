Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $18.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,292. The company has a market cap of $772.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

