Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $77,151,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

