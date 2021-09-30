Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Cap of $41,649.70

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $41,649.70 and approximately $2,074.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

