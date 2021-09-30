Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

