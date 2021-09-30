VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,811 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 59,426 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in VMware were worth $73,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $37,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 316.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of VMware by 54.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

Shares of VMW opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

