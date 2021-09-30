Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 415,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,950,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 201.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

