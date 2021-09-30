Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.71 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

