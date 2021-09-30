Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.74. Vince shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 11,651 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $103.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.62.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

