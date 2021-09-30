Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.17 and last traded at $128.17. Approximately 1,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

