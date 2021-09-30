VideoCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $284,015.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $73.51 million and approximately $284,015.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

