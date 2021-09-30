Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,129. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

