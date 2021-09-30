VICI Properties’ (VICI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after buying an additional 5,252,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

