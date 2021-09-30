VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,852,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $491,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.87 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

