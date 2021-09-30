Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 210,232 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.62, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

