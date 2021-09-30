Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.14 million and $16,404.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00349972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

