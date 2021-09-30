Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.