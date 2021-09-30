Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Up to $38.83

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.83, but opened at $40.30. Veritex shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 441 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

