Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

VCEL opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 267.79 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vericel by 1,266.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vericel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

