Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
VCEL opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 267.79 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $68.94.
In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vericel by 1,266.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vericel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
About Vericel
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.