VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

