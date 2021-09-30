Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 6.3%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.09. Approximately 12,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 823,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

