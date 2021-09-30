Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.00

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), with a volume of 463788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.43 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.97.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

