Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

NYSE VEEV traded up $5.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.13. 19,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,455. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.57. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

