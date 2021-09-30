Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Holdings Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOV. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,061,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,187,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $177.28 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $191.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.61.

