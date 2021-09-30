Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.6% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $150,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.34. The stock had a trading volume of 454,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.37 and a twelve month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

